ChristianaCare moves to purchase Crozer Health

ChristianaCare is poised to increase its footprint in a major way.

The health system announced Friday it has signed a letter of intent to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings – marking a major move into Pennsylvania.

The deal would add Crozer-Chester Medical Center and its nearly 500 beds to ChristianaCare – along with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and its 215 beds.

Springfield Hospital in Springfield, PA and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park are also part of the deal - along Crozer Health Medical Group and additional medical office buildings, physician clinics and ancillary outpatient services

No terms of the deal were announced, but ChristianaCare hopes to finalize the deal in the second quarter of this year and potentially close on it in second half of 2022.

“ChristianaCare and Crozer Health have been serving the people of Northern Delaware, Southeast Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland and New Jersey as neighbors for many years,” said ChristianaCare president and CEO Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH in a statement.“We welcome this opportunity to

explore a closer relationship with an organization that shares our commitment to value and service to the community.”

“The pandemic has demonstrated the vital importance of working together to meet the clinical needs of the communities we serve,” said Crozer Health CEO Kevin Spiegel in a statement . “We are excited by the potential

to join these two great organizations so that we can continue to provide the high-quality, accessible care that our communities – Delaware County and beyond – rely on.”

ChristianCare currently operates 3 hospitals – including Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital – with nearly 13 hundred beds and is among Delaware’s largest employers with about 13,000 employees.

