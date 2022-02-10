City of Rehoboth Beach maintaining most COVID protocols for now

The state’s universal indoor mask mandate expires at 8 a.m. Friday - and the City of Rehoboth Beach is adjusting its mask requirements slightly.

Beginning Friday, vaccinated employees no longer need to wear a mask at work. Unvaccinated employees must wear a mask or work individually with their office door closed.

All members of the public must also still wear a mask when entering city facilities.

City commissions, boards, committees and task forces will continue to meet virtually with members of the public permitted to attend and speak at meetings virtually only.

Rehoboth city manager Sharon Lynn says they will continue to monitor COVID data on a regular basis and adjust policies as warranted.

Lynn adds that Rehoboth is moving forward cautiously to ensure the continued safety and good health of its employees and those using city facilities.