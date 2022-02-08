Jewish Family Services of Delaware to address rise in youth anxiety through new program

Jewish Family Services of Delaware (JFS) is offering a program addressing a rise in youth anxiety.

JFS Delaware’s Youth Anxiety Program launches this weekend - led by clinical psychologist Dr. Angelica Montalvo Santiago.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for children who are 7 to 13-years-old and who are presenting any signs of symptoms of anxiety to be part of a group where they can be together in a safe space and develop a sense of unity with other children who are experiencing similar challenges,” Santiago said.

Jewish Family Services of Delaware chief strategy officer Rosi Croby says this program is the first of its kind at the nonprofit

“There is an increased need for therapeutic support services," Crosby said. "And with a shortage of supply of therapists and very long waiting lists - can sometimes take six to eight weeks to get an appointment for youth at this time.”

The Youth Anxiety Program starts this Saturday - February 12, 2022 at JFC’s Wilmington Office on Passmore Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crosby said, “We want families to register. We know they’re struggling. We know families are struggling; we know youth are struggling; We know their anxiety levels are high. And we can talk about what has caused it. But what we are trying to do is find a solution. And this is a very structured methodology for giving these kiddos some new tools to use.”

Crosby says the program is being funded with a grant and will continue in the future if this pilot is successful.

If you are a parent or caregiver who would like to sign your child up for this program - call JFS’ Intake Department at 478-9411.

