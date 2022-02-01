Delaware reaches "other side" of COVID peak

COVID numbers in Delaware continue to slide in the right direction and Gov. Carney and state health officials want to sustain that trend.

As of Tuesday, the state’s seven-day average for cases sits at 972, down from more than 3,000 just a few weeks ago. Around 400 people remain hospitalized, down from a peak of 759 on January 12th.

"All of those indicators show we are on the other side of this omicron peak now. In other words, we are headed down in a good way and it seems to be decreasing rapidly so certainly we are pleased to see these data," said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

But hospitals remain over capacity.

Rattay says not enough Delawareans are getting a booster shot, noting the state ranks 26th in booster uptake. She cited a series of studies showing the third dose to be effective against the omicron variant. One study released Tuesday by the CDC found the unvaccinated were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who had been vaccinated and boosted.

Rattay also urges people not to rely on natural immunity - encouraging those recently infected to still get a booster shot.

Gov. Carney encouraged everyone to get up to date on their vaccine.

"If we all can do that, we’ll get to a better place as a community - fewer people will test positive, fewer people will be admitted to the hospital, fewer people will pass sadly with COVID-19. The numbers there speak for themselves, been documented in other states and clearly it’s the most important thing that we can do," he said.

Carney said he has not had any recent discussions about implementing vaccine mandates.

"It could be something worth looking at, particularly in certain circumstances and certain populations - health care workers and long-term care facilities," he said, adding that he didn't want to cause any unintended consequences of limiting the workforce.