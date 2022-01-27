DHSS is making some leadership changes

Leadership changes are coming to the Department of Health and Social Services.

DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik announced the changes earlier this week naming Daniel Walker Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Social Services and Innovation Lead, Deborah Talley-Beane the Director of the Division for the Visually Impaired, and Jamie Towns as Deputy Director of the Division for the Visually Impaired.

Walker will oversee the Divisions of Social Services, State Service Centers, and Child Support Services when he starts on February 14.

He was previously the Chief of Staff for Wilmington City Council and Executive Director, Deputy Director and State Outreach Manager for the Delaware Campaign for Achievement Now, a nonprofit education advocacy organization.

Talley-Beane has served as the Acting Director of the Division for the Visually Impaired since last April, and prior to that was Deputy Director. Her new role starts February 13.

Towns had been Acting Deputy of the Division for the Visually Impaired since last June, and prior to that was with DHSS in administrative roles at the Division for the Visually Impaired. He also starts on February 13.