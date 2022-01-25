Delaware gets mixed reviews in American Lung Association report.

The American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report says Delaware is making progress toward ending tobacco use, but has more to do.

The report calls for the state to protect its tobacco tax structure and defend any attempted rollbacks on specific products.

It also encourages lawmakers to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown says addressing flavored tobacco products is an equity issue.

“Menthol cigarettes, which are flavored tobacco products, remain a key factor for tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities.With nearly 81% of Black Americans who smoke using them,” Brown explained. “So it really is important for the state of Delaware to address this particular issue and really look at removing all flavored tobacco products from the market.”

In Delaware, the adult smoking rate is 15.1%, and the high school tobacco use rate is 19.4%, with flavored tobacco products seen as a clear factor in the prevalence of youth vaping.

But while Delaware didn’t receive all A’s on this year's report, there is still reason to celebrate.

Brown noted Delaware has made significant strides in the last 20 years in reducing tobacco use.

“We passed the second smoke free air law in the country, for which we received an A grade this year. And we actually do provide access to cessation services that are proven best guidelines, they’re guideline based treatments, particularly for our Medicaid population and our state employees.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States -- and Delaware, but the American Lung Association encourages Delaware’s elected officials to help address that statistic by looking at its recommendations.

In addition to addressing the tobacco tax structur, and removing all flavored tobacco products from the market, the ALA says also important to address Delaware’s tobacco prevention and cessation programs.

Brown notes that while Delaware has had a lot of progress in cessation programs over the last few years, the ALA report does list some barriers to the access of these programs that need to be addressed. It suggests increasing funding for these programs.

The full report is available online.