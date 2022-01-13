Beebe postpones all non-emergent surgeries

Beebe Healthcare is postponing all non-emergent surgeries effective immediately.

Beebe is going this route to ensure that staff and beds can be reassigned for inpatient care.

This move is directly related to the continued surge in COVID-19 positive patients that require hospitalization and care. As of Tuesday, Delaware reported 745 COVID hospitalizations and 77 critical cases

Beebe is currently facing significant pressure on staff, care teams, and providers. As of Tuesday, Beebe was at 130 of its capacity.

“Right now, it’s more difficult than ever to deliver healthcare,” said Dr. David Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Our emergency departments and hospital are past capacity. We are making operational adjustments to keep up with the growing demand for healthcare in Sussex County, but this is not sustainable.”

Certain procedures and surgeries will continue including those screening for progressive diseases such as cancer that could have longer term consequences if not identified.

Patients will be contacted by their surgeon’s office, and Beebe’s multidisciplinary team will continue to evaluate cases daily for the health of all patients.

Beebe is not adopting Crisis Standards of Care, but notes the situation is critical and can change at any moment.