Health officials urge uninsured to sign up for coverage now

The deadline to enroll in a health insurance plan this year under the Affordable Care Act is looming.

This Saturday, Jan. 15, is the last day to sign up for coverage through Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says insurance is critical in this ongoing pandemic. And she notes, due to recent federal changes, Delawareans can now save more money by enrolling.

"Already 30,000 Delawareans have been enrolled for coverage, and more than 80% are eligible for financial assistance to reduce their monthly premium," she said. The enhanced federal subsidies by the Biden Administration have helped to reduce consumer costs by as much as 40%."

The enhanced subsidies were part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Nationwide, a record 13.8 million people have signed up for coverage under the ACA.

State residents can sign up for coverage at Healthcare.gov.

Those who miss the Saturday deadline may still apply for coverage later if they have had certain qualifying events.

Rattay encourages those who need help enrolling to seek assistance.

According to the Division of Public Health, free assistance in Delaware is available through: