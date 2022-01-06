Delaware says providers can offer COVID boosters to adolescents

Kids ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Delaware.

The Delaware Division of Public Health gave providers the go-ahead Thursday to administer the Pfizer booster to those adolescents who received their second dose at least five months ago.

The announcement comes after the FDA authorized the booster for that age group Monday. A CDC advisory committee then gave its approval yesterday (Wednesday).

The agencies reviewed data from Israel that showed no new safety concerns for kids 12-15 who received a Pfizer booster.

DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay calls it “welcome news,” saying vaccines and boosters offer the best protection against infection, hospitalization, and death.

Vaccines and booster shots are available at pharmacies, health care providers, most health clinics and several state vaccine sites.

Delaware continues to see its highest COVID numbers of the pandemic. The state’s 7 day average for new cases remains over 2,500 for a third straight day and hospitalizations reached a record 666 Wednesday.