Delaware residents invited to virtual Alzheimer's Education Conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) hosts a virtual education conference for Delaware residents next week.

The free conference is Wednesday, Nov. 10 and will discuss - among other things - rising Alzheimer numbers in the First State.

Over 19,000 people in Delaware are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is expected to grow to 23,000 people by the year 2025.

And Alzheimer’s Foundation of America director of communications Chris Schneider says that makes events like this vital.

“This conference is part of our national (2021) Education America Tour, which is an initiative that we launched a couple years ago to connect people in different communities with information about caregiving, about Alzheimer’s, about brain health, but also resources that are available to help them," said Schneider. "So we’re going to be visiting Delaware virtually - just because of the pandemic. We would normally be in the community, but we wanted to do it virtually right now just to keep everybody safe.”

Sessions next week include a presentation from Dr. Michael Gitcho - an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Delaware Center for Neuroscience Research at Delaware State University. He plans to share his expertise as both a scientist and as a family caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer’s.

There will also be sessions about long-distance caregiving and steps that caregivers can take to care for a loved one not in the same household and on incapacity and transfer of power and asset protection, that’s going to be led by a certified Elder Law Attorney.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. To register, visit the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America website.

