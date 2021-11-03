DSU observatory reopens Sunday for stargazing

The Delaware State University Observatory reopens this weekend after being on hiatus for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DSU is offering an astronomy presentation in the Mishoe Science Center this Sunday, November 7th starting at 4:30 p.m.

Then, as it gets dark around 5:30 p.m., people can climb up to the University’s Astronomical Observatory and look through the telescope, weather permitting.

The observatory has a 14-inch Meade reflecting telescope allowing people to see Jupiter and its moons, Saturn and its rings, craters on the moon and other celestial objects.

Anyone attending Sunday’s event must show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID test result within the past seven days.

All attendees must wear masks during the entire event.

Parking will be available in campus lot 12, located between the Price Building and the Mishoe Science Center.