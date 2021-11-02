You can now sign up for coverage in 2022 through Delaware's Health Insurance Marketplace

Open enrollment for Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace started Monday. Customers have until Jan. 15 to sign up.

Enhanced federal subsidies for coverage through the health insurance marketplace continue for 2022.

Monthly premiums through the ACA marketplace decreased the past two years, but next year’s premiums will increase an average of 3% over this year’s.

Expanded tax credits and subsidies through the American Rescue Plan Act could bring down the costs for many consumers, according to Bill Tuthill, vice president of market strategy for federal markets with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware—the only insurer offering plans on Delaware’s marketplace.

“If you’ve looked at ACA insurance in the past and you’ve decided that it’s too expensive, that you can’t afford a coverage option that’s right for you and for your family, I would strongly encourage you to take another look,” he said. “Because the American Rescue Plan has really changed the way that subsidies are meted out. And the average premium for consumers in Delaware is down about 100 bucks year over year.”

Currently 12 different plans are available to Delawareans through Healthcare.gov.

Customers who aren’t sure which plan is right for them should take advantage of insurance navigators available in-person or over the phone through Westside Family Healthcare and Quality Insights, says Steven Costantino, director of healthcare reform for the state Department of Health and Social Services.

“I would really, really insist for those who might have some questions about what plan to choose to use the navigators,” he said.

The deadline to sign up for coverage starting Jan. 1 is Dec. 15. Customers can still renew existing coverage or sign up for a new plan through Jan. 15, but those plans won’t go into effect until February.

