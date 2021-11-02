Delaware sees another case of West Nile Virus

Delaware reports a third case of West Nile Virus .

The Division of Public Health (DPH) says an 87-year-old Kent County Woman was infected with the virus.

DPH says she has indicated no travel history that could have led to transmission which means she contracted West Nile Virus in Delaware.

A 79-year-old Sussex County woman and 69-year-old Kent County man also had West Nile earlier this fall. The state had not seen a case since 2018

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that is transmitted by mosquitoes generally in the summer and fall.

Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back and swollen lymph glands. One in 150 people infected will develop severe infection.

Symptoms of severe infection include headache, high fever, a stiff neck, and or tremors and muscle weakness. People with weakened immune systems and the elderly are most at risk.

There has also been one confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a Kent County horse this year.