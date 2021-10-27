Red Cross says blood supply is at lowest levels in more than a decade

The American Red Cross still needs blood due to the fact the despite ongoing appeals, an emergency blood and platelet shortage continues.

Even though thousands of Delawareans have given blood over the past several months, more donors are needed ahead of the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

The Red Cross says the current blood supply is the lowest it has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

All blood types - especially type O - and platelets are needed and donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva is experiencing blood shortages as well, according to spokesman Tony Prado.

“We are definitely keeping an eye on the American Red Cross and by extension the national blood supply, because we’re the primary supplier for 19 hospitals on the entire peninsula of Delmarva," said Prado. "And often it’s always a good idea for the hospitals to have - what we call - a secondary supplier.”

Prado says the shortages are are very real both locally and nationally.

Incentives are being offered by the Red Cross, including $10 Amazon Gift Cards and entries into a drawing for a trip for two to Hawaii.

Red Cross officials say that an estimated 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs throughout the First State.