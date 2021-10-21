Delaware set to host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Delawareans can discard expired or unused medications at hundreds of locations statewide between 10 am and 2 pm.

The Drug Enforcement Administration organizes the event nationally with help locally from the Division of Public Health.

It’s held twice-a-year to keep prescription medications from being diverted for misuse, fueling addiction.

Delaware has collected more than 100,000 pounds of medication since 2010. Last April, residents turned in 5,167 pounds.

Unused meds must be returned in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag. All personal information must be removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers.

Needles, aerosols, biohazard materials, medical equipment and batteries are not accepted.

A list of return sites can be found here.

447 people died in Delaware from a drug overdose in 2020 - a 3.7% increase from 2019. And in the first half of this year, 266 Delawareans have died from a suspected drug overdose.