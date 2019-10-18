DHSS Secretary sounds alarm on state's limited primary care options

A recent op-ed from Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker focused on issues surrounding primary care, highlighting family doctor shortages - which are especially acute in Delaware - and calling for investing in family care practices.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller recently talked to Walker about the issues she raised in her op-ed and how the First State is addressing them.

Walker's op-ed appeared in The Milbank Quarterly - a peer-reviewed journal from the Milbank Memorial Fund, which seeks to improve population health by focusing on health policy.

Editor's note: This post has been updated to describe The Milbank Quarterly as a peer-reviewed journal, not a newsletter. We regret the error.