New laws seek to lead Delawareans to healthier decisions

This year Delaware passed a law raising the age to legally buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. It also passed a law requiring restaurants to offer healthy beverages as the default for kid’s meals.

And we recently reported state officials may be considering adding a new tax on sugary drinks.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Delaware’s Secretary of Health and Social Services Dr. Kara Odom Walker these new laws, and what further steps could be taken to regulate health decisions.