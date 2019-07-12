© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech

Enlighten Me: Nemours staff gets chance to take their expertise global

Delaware Public Media
Published July 12, 2019 at 2:13 PM EDT
nemours_ai_dupont.JPG
Nick Ciolino
/
Delaware Public Media

Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children recently launched its Global Outreach Program.

It allows Nemours associates to apply for grants to have Nemours fund mission style medical care for children anywhere in the world.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino sits down with the program’s director, as well as two people taking advantage of the opportunity - a Nephrologist who just got back from providing care in Peru and an ER Nurse preparing to work at a mobile medical clinic in the mountains of Mexico.

Tags

Science, Health, TechA.I. DuPont Hospital for ChildrenNemoursGlobal Outreach Program