Enlighten Me: Nemours staff gets chance to take their expertise global

Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children recently launched its Global Outreach Program.

It allows Nemours associates to apply for grants to have Nemours fund mission style medical care for children anywhere in the world.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino sits down with the program’s director, as well as two people taking advantage of the opportunity - a Nephrologist who just got back from providing care in Peru and an ER Nurse preparing to work at a mobile medical clinic in the mountains of Mexico.