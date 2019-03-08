Enlighten Me: UD professors team up on cerebral palsy research

The Biomedical research coalition INBRE is funded by the National Institute of Health and the state of Delaware to improve the medical research infrastructure in the First State.

One of the many research projects being funded is a cooperative effort between the University of Delaware and Nemours to reduce falls and enable physical activity in children with cerebral palsy.

And for this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently sat down with UD researchers Curtis Johnson and Jeremy Crenshaw to discuss how they are combining their individual studies to reach that goal

Curtis Johnson is an Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at UD. His lab is studying the physical properties of the human brain and how they are linked to cerebral palsy.

Jeremy Crenshaw is an Assistant Professor of Kinesiology and Applied Physiology. He is studying deficits in the postural control of children with cerebral palsy and how that might relate to physical activity.