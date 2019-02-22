More federal funding on the way for Delaware River Basin projects

The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program recently received $6 million in federal funding when President Trump signed legislation keeping the government open through September. The program first received federal support last year when it got $5 million.

Sandra Meola is director of the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed and the New Jersey Audubon, which also applied for funding.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller recently spoke with her about the restoration program, environmental challenges in the watershed and new projects expected to be announced next month.