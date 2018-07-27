"A Matter of Facts" podcast: Dr. John Logsdon

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– "A Matter of Facts" – to delve into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation with Dr. John Logsdon.

Dr Logsdon is professor emeritus of Political Science and International Affairs at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs, a faculty member of the International Space University, and previously held the Charles A. Lindbergh chair in Aerospace History at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum.

He’s written extensively about the policy and historical aspects of U.S. and international space activities – including the books John F. Kennedy and the Race to the Moon and After Apollo? Richard Nixon and the American pace program

His new books - The Penguin History of Outer Space Exploration and Ronald Reagan and the Space Frontier - are coming soon.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.