Can adding treatment beds make a dent in the opioid crisis?

308 people in Delaware died from overdoses in 2016, and when the remaining toxicology reports come in for 2017, it’s likely number of opioid overdose deaths last year will surpass that 2016 total.

As lawmakers and medical experts statewide seek to stem that upward trend, one issue that arises is the availability of beds for people who want help getting clean.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino examines the debate surrounding sober living and inpatient treatment beds for people struggling with opioid addiction.