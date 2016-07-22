Enlighten Me: UD professor waiting to learn from NASA's Juno probe

NASA’s Juno probe reached Jupiter earlier this month after a 5 year journey. It’s now orbiting the planet and sending photos of the mysterious gas giant back to Earth. It’s all part of a mission that aims to gather information on the planet and improve our understanding of its origins.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes talks with University of Delaware physics and astronomy professor Sally Dodson-Robinson about some of Jupiter’s mysteries and some of the questions she hopes to see answered.