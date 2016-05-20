© 2021
Science, Health, Tech

Audio tour of Wilmington's Real Time Crime Center command room

Delaware Public Media
Published May 20, 2016 at 3:59 PM EDT
Lieutenant Cecelia Ashe, commander of the new center, depicts a response situation.
Megan Pauly
An example of a drawn diagram that can be shared in real time with officers on the street.
Megan Pauly
Four modules can appear at once on each LED screen in the Real Time Crime Center command room.
Megan Pauly

After more than a year of planning, the first piece of the Wilmington Police Department's Real Time Crime Center is complete: with large LED screens displaying a variety of information and analysis: all linked in real time to the computers in police patrol cars.

 

The project was funded by in part by $750,000 from the state, and additional phase are planned: including linking feeds from Downtown Visions cameras to a video monitoring room, and possible addition of new cameras in certain areas of the city.

 

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly got a tour of the new facility from the officer running it.

 

Lieutenant Cecelia Ashe will be the commander of the center, and describes many functions of the interactive high definition LED screens, including how a response situation can be depicted by drawing it on a smart board with an overlay of Google maps and how they can share it with officers on the street.

 

There’s an outer perimeter, containing a command post: where the incident is controlled, a recovery area: where officers can hydrate and rest, and a staging area: where officers are on standby.  And then the inner perimeter, the so-called “hot zone.”

 
 

