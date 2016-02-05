Enlighten Me: "Say Something" highlights violence children face daily
Last week, Christiana Care debuted the latest in its series of violence prevention films. The short film “Say Something” seeks to highlight the violence elementary school aged kids see on a daily basis – and encourage them to speak up when they experience or witness that violence.Here’s a clip from the film, produced by IAM Film Works
The film is part of efforts by Christina Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center to promote injury and violence prevention, and created through a partnership with Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, the New Castle County Police Department and the Colonial School District.
For this week’s Enlighten Me – Delaware Public Media spoke with Joan Pirrung, Trauma Program manager at Christiana Care Health Systems about this new film and its purpose.