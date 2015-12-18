Local perspective on Paris climate summit

Last weekend in Paris, delegates from 195 nations came together and pledged to cut global greenhouse gas emissions. They decided on an ambitious goal - limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Reaching such a goal could go a long way toward making progress on mitigating some consequences of climate change, such as sea level rise, extreme heat and drought.

University of Delaware professor of energy and climate policy John Byrne was among the experts who attended the climate summit. This week, he discussed his experience in Paris and this new agreement with Delaware Public Media’s science reporter Eli Chen.

While the recent Paris summit helped move global leaders onto the same page on climate change -- the next step is figuring out exactly how to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government has spent millions of dollars to fund research and technology to create algae-based biofuel and scientists are starting to make headway toward making it competitive when it comes to cost.

Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen recently spoke to one whose work shows a lot of promise in paving the way to low-cost algal biofuels.