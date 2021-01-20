Zwaanendael Museum seeks plastic recyclables for bench project

The Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes is collecting plastic recyclables.

On the heels of Delaware’s plastic bag ban starting this month, the museum is seeking donations of plastic bottles and bags to trim the price of a recyclable plastic bench for its entrance.

Zwaanendael Museum lead interpreter Kaitlyn Dykes says they are buying the new bench from Eco Plastic Products of Delaware located in Wilmington.

A few months ago we ended up having to get rid of our bench that we usually have sitting outside the Museum - it was just getting old and worn and it had to go. So we’ve been shopping around for a new bench,: said Dykes. "And we happened upon their products. And they provide recycled benches - benches made entirely out of recycled materials.”

The 127 pound bench costs about $400. If the museum collects the weight of the bench in plastic recyclables, it will get a $31.75 discount.

"They’re actually going to make us one that matches the blue of our door; we’re really excited about that," said Dykes. "And one of the benefits to this is that some of the plastic that we collect will actually go into potentially helping to make our own bench.”





Dykes says two special bins are outside the museum’s entrance to accept plastic water bottles and soda bottles and the plastic bags until March.

The Museum plans to unveil its new six-foot-long bench on Earth Day - April 22.