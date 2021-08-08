 You can now appeal your Wilmington parking ticket online | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

You can now appeal your Wilmington parking ticket online

By 1 hour ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Wilmington is finally launching a way to appeal parking tickets online.

 

Unlike many cities, getting a traffic ticket appealed in Wilmington first means going through the city's own Civil Appeals Office rather than going through the courts. But that still meant mailing in a statement or showing up in person.

 

Now, the city has launched a way to submit appeals online through the city’s website. The online appeals process works very similar to the traditional methods, but makes it easier for both city staff and residents.

 

The city was planning on implementing this new program last year, but it was put on pause because of COVID-19.

 

In a statement, Mayor Mike Purzycki says another benefit to the online appeals is it records all the interactions between city staff and appellants, making it easier to track cases.

 

City officials note this appeals process doesn’t replace appealing a ticket through the courts. While most cities make you take your complaint directly to court, Wilmington has an office, seperate from the parking division that looks at appeals first.

 

Offering an appeals process through the Civil Office means the city can be made aware of parking issues more quickly, such as if an appellate notes a parking sign was missing, the city knows to replace the sign, and can dismiss the ticket.

 

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Tags: 
City of Wilmington
Mike Purzycki
parking
Parking tickets

Related Content

Wilmington gives city residents a brief reprieve on some parking tickets

By Jul 28, 2021
Delaware Public Media

The city of Wilmington announces a one-week, limited parking ticket amnesty for this week.


City of Wilmington spars with advocates over parking enforcement

By May 26, 2021
Delaware Public Media

Ticketing, towing, booting and stymied appeals...

A recently-formed coalition says it has documented a troubling pattern in Wilmington, and wants the city to open its books to show how it tows and tickets.

But Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser reports the city says for there to be meaningful dialogue, there has to be some agreement on the facts.


Wilmington City Council approves 2022 budget

By May 20, 2021
Delaware Public Media

Wilmington City Council adopts a Fiscal Year ’22 budget.

 

Council overwhelmingly passed the Capital and Operating Budgets for the upcoming fiscal year with no raise in property taxes.


Second riverfront development on horizon in Wilmington

By May 14, 2021
Riverfront Development Corporation

The City of Wilmington is eyeing a second developed riverfront.