Work on the Rehoboth Beach extension of the Breakwater Pathway begins

Work on an extension to the Junction and Breakwater Pathway begins this week.

The Junction and Breakwater Trail provides a pathway along a former railroad line from the southern end of Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes into the City of Rehoboth.

“This is a six mile trail, and it has been built in sections - really almost over the past 20 years." said C.R. McLeod, the director of community relations for Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT).

“And what we’re getting ready to do is really the capstone of this project that was focused on creating a low-stress, bicycle connection and pedestrian path into the City of Rehoboth.”

McLeod says Newark-based contractor, Grassbusters Landscaping Inc. begins work on the Rehoboth Beach Extension Monday, March 8, 2021.

The project includes connecting an asphalt trail through private property from Canal Street to Rehoboth Avenue and the development of a two-way buffered bicycle lane along Rehoboth Avenue to Grove Park.

“So this work is really designed to create a safe transition from the trail into the City of Rehoboth. It ends rather abruptly right now," said McLeod. "And what we’ll be doing with this roughly $500,000 project is creating a new connection that runs from Canal Street to Rehoboth Avenue.”

McLeod says work also includes installing concrete sidewalk, signage and fencing -and is expected to be finished before Memorial Day.