Winter storm gives some First State students a snow day

The inclement weather forced several school districts to make a decision Sunday night to go ahead and close Monday.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech School District and Red Clay School Districts are all closed Monday; there will be no hybrid or remote learning and offices are closed.

In central Delaware, Capital and Smyrna School Districts have shut down in-person learning and will operate remotely due to the weather.

In Sussex County, the Sussex Technical School District will be in a remote learning day Monday; the first day of hybrid learning with students on campus will be on Tuesday.

Delaware State University closed all of its campuses Monday due to the weather. Students will attend classes virtually. All essential personnel are to report as normal. Non-essential personnel will work from home.

The University of Delaware also suspending on-campus, in-person activities on its Newark campus for Monday; virtual activities, including online classes, will proceed as originally scheduled.

Also, the City of Newark offices are also closed Monday.