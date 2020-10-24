Wilmington's Clifford Brown Jazz Festival expands online

The success of this summer’s Virtual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is prompting a year round effort, available virtually and in person.

The nationally known festival in the summer drew a digital audience of 40,000 people from 88 countries, and so Cityfest Wilmington will start streaming live jazz concerts every month starting Friday, October 30th.

The Clifford Brown Year-Round will highlight jazz musicians from all over the world each month, leading up to the 34th Annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival next June.

The first show on October 30th takes place on Clifford Brown’s birthday, and Tina Betz the Cultural Affairs Director in Wilmington says that’s a perfect start of the jazz showcase.

"We're theming the October concert as Clifford Brown Birthday Bash and although most people will be watching virtually we will have opportunities for a limited number of people to come down to the Delaware Contemporary on Wilmington's Riverfront to view the performances live," Betz said.

Betz explains how you can get tickets.

"People can go on to the Cityfest website and that's CityfestWilm.com, CityfestWilm.com to take a look at more information about the event," said Betz. "And also to be led to a ticket website where tickets for $10 for the virtual viewing can be purchased, and then a very limited number of in-person tickets are available for $25."

If you go in person, COVID protocols will be in place, you have to wear masks and seats will be socially distanced.

The first event features six trumpet players who will perform and talk about Brown’s influence on their lives.

In November, the featured event will be an album release concert by The Whitney Project led by Jonathan Whitney. That event will also feature works from Whitney’s new album “Life’s Dimensions.”

In December, there will be a holiday celebration with the Cartoon Christmas Trio and the Wilmington Children’s Chorus. The concerts will be hosted by two Wilmington arts venues: The Delaware Contemporary and Christina Cultural Arts Center.

In 2021, the concert series continues with jazz musicians from Italy, a celebration of jazz vocalists, and an homage to the life of writer and political activist Alice Dunbar Nelson.

