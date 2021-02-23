 Wilmingtonians bake off to honor civil rights leader and educator during Black History Month | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

Wilmingtonians bake off to honor civil rights leader and educator during Black History Month

By 27 minutes ago

The Wilmington Public Library held an “Amateur Sweet Potato Pie Contest” Tuesday as part of its celebration of Black History Month.

The pie contest was a tribute to Mary McLeod Bethune—a child of former slaves who became a civil rights leader, educator, businesswoman and government official. Bethune sold sweet potato pies to fund the school she founded in Florida that ultimately became Bethune-Cookman University.

“We couldn't have people in here for COVID, so we decided that we were going to do a sweet potato pie contest,” said Leah Howard, youth services specialist at the library. “Mary Bethune, she had a school for girls, and she started the school by [making] sweet potatoes and selling them. So we decided this would be a good idea to see [if] the community would get involved.”

Six contestants submitted pies to the Wilmington library’s contest—which was judged by Councilwoman Michelle Harlee and several members of library staff. 

The winner was Wilmington resident Tamar Pates. 

“We had them write why they like to bake,” Howard said. “Tamar wrote, 'My love for baking came from watching women in my family and from church gatherings before and after service. I believe that a delicious baked good can comfort the soul.'”

The library’s last Black History Month event Friday will be a book discussion with Adrian Miller, the author of "Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbeque.”

Delaware libraries have hosted Black History Month events throughout February. The Route 9 library and Christina Cultural Arts Center will hold the annual Black History Month Showcase of song, dance and history, virtually, this Thursday evening.

Tags: 
wilmington public library
mary mcleod bethune
Black History Month
milk and honey cafe

Related Content

'The gift of reading': Wilmington Public Library provides free books for parents to gift to kids

By Dec 18, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Parents in Wilmington can get free books to give to their children as holiday gifts through Wednesday. 

LeVar Burton visits Wilmington Public Library

By Feb 20, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

A well known actor and education advocate appeared at the Wilmington Public Library Thursday.


Wrongfully convicted Anthony Ray Hinton talks criminal justice reform in Wilmington

By Oct 31, 2019
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly thirty years on death row in Alabama before his conviction was overturned. 

He appeared in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss criminal justice reform. 


Barbers join the fight for literacy in Wilmington

By May 22, 2019
Tony Hill

The Wilmington Public Library is trying something different to encourage kids to read.

 


Gov. Carney signs Black History Month proclamation at exhibit honoring historic black sorority

By Feb 17, 2020
Nick Ciolino / Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Monday formally recognizing February as Black History Month in the First State. 


Enlighten Me: Wilmington artist Alim Smith creates "urban mythologies"

By Nov 30, 2018
Courtesy of Alim Smith

 

Local artist Alim Smith has gained national attention for his surrealist takes on viral memes and pop culture icons.

And in this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talked to the Wilmington native about his newest project— creating what he calls “urban mythology.”

 


Delaware State University plans events for Black History Month

By Jan 29, 2018
Delaware Public Media

Black History Month begins later this week and Delaware State University has several events planned to both educate the public and celebrate the history of black culture.