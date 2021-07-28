Wilmington gives city residents a brief reprieve on some parking tickets

The city of Wilmington announces a one-week, limited parking ticket amnesty for this week.

The city announced tickets issued this week – Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30 – for street cleaning and residential parking permit violations will be converted to a warning.

Real tickets will be issued starting on Monday, August 2.

The announcement was made by Mayor Mike Purzycki Wednesday.

“Even though the City announced on July 19 that ticketing would resume for parking regulations and street cleaning enforcement that had been suspended during COVID, a significant number of people still received tickets, so we are offering limited ticket amnesty for this week only,” said Purzycki in a statement.

Anyone who already paid their parking ticket will receive a refund.

Despite last week's announcement that ticketing would resume this week, over 1,800 tickets were issued on Monday and Tuesday which made the city change course and give residents the benefit of the doubt.

The amnesty does not apply to metered parking tickets or any other parking enforcement violation aside from failure to move a vehicle for street cleaning violations and failure to obtain a residential parking permit.

City services that have resumed include ticketing, booting, and towing, neighborhood street cleaning, one-and-two hour neighborhood parking restrictions, water utility service disconnections, and Sheriff Sales.