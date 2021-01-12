‘White privilege at its finest’: local BLM leader reacts to law enforcement during Capitol siege

Many— including President-elect Joe Biden— have pointed out the difference between the police response to white pro-Trump extremists invading the U.S. Capitol last week and the response to racial justice protests last year.

Mahkieb Booker leads the Black Lives Matter group based in Wilmington, and helped organize several protests in the city this summer. He saw the police response to the armed insurrection by mostly white Trump supporters last week as “white privilege at its finest.”

“They helped a caucasian lady down the stairs holding her hand,” he said. “No one held Sandra Bland’s hand. No one held Breonna Taylor’s hand.”

Booker says the weak and in some instances friendly police response to the mostly white rioters did not surprise him.

“When caucasians protest, [police] see it as almost a friendly rally,” Booker said. “It’s like, OK, they’ll protest and then they’ll go home and everything will be fine."

Booker does not expect the insurrection to be a wake-up call about law enforcement in America. He says he’ll keep pushing for change—but does not think much if any will come from last week’s events.

"I don’t see any changes happening," Booker said. "In fact, there haven’t been any changes in that since I was born— I’m 51 years old now— so I don’t expect to see any changes now.”

President-elect Biden said in a speech in Wilmington last week he believed Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated differently by police. He called this disparity “totally unacceptable.”

Several Capitol Police officers have been suspended following Wednesday’s riot. The chair of the House subcommittee investigating the police response has said a number of other officers are under investigation.