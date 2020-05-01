West: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Updated May 1 at 11:20 a.m. ET

Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective March 25. Individuals may leave their place of residence only to perform essential activities, engage in essential businesses and operations, and conduct work that cannot be completed remotely. The order has since been extended through May 31.

Essential businesses are ordered to implement specific social distancing measures. Other "places of public gathering" are closed, and public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Penalties for intentionally breaking the stay-at-home order include a fine of up to $5,000, a year in prison, or both.

Ige ordered a 14-day self-quarantine for everyone arriving in Hawaii as well as inter-island travelers. This order has been extended through the end of May.

The Democratic party-run presidential primary is switching to all mail-in voting.

The Hawaii State Judiciary has temporarily postponed most traffic, criminal and civil cases. Trials in civil, criminal and family courts must be delayed to after May 29.

Health officials are directing people to wear cloth face coverings in public.

The state's Department of Health is encouraging health care professionals not currently working in clinical roles, including students and retirees, to volunteer for the Hawaii Medical Reserve Corps.

Students enrolled at any of the ten University of Hawai'i campuses can apply for the Urgent Student Relief Fund. The fund was created by donors to support students experiencing "urgent financial distress" because of the outbreak.

An April 17 emergency proclamation enhances social distancing requirements for individuals and essential businesses, like mandating the use of masks and limiting store occupancy.It also places a moratorium on residential evictions, now extended through May 31. Violations may result in fines or prison time.

The emergency proclamation closes all state beaches and limits recreational outings to no more than two people, unless the group is from the same household.

Ige signed an executive order permitting county liquor commissions to allow the sale of unopened beer and wine with food orders.

Summer school at the ten University of Hawai'i campuses will be held online, though in-person classes may be added in the later part of the summer.

Ige announced on April 22 that his administration is working with the Hawaii State Department of Health to set up a temporary quarantine and isolation center on Oahu for people who are sick and experiencing homelessness.

The Hawaii State Department of Education announced that enrichment and distance learning will continue through May 28, the last day of the school year.

Ige announced that florists may resume operations on May 1 if they comply with social distancing requirements.

The state issued a stay-at-home directive. The order, which exempts certain "essential employees" such as medical professionals, extends through April 30. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the majority of stay-at-home measures will be extended through mid-May, with certain restrictions being lifted starting on May 1.

Sisolak initially ordered nonessential businesses to close until April 30, in a directive that also granted local governments the authority to impose fines for noncompliance.

The governor signed an executive order banning the use of two prescription drugs — chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — to treat COVID-19. It exempts those receiving in-patient treatment for lupus or other diseases. The regulation is intended to thwart hoarding of the drugs.

The state issued a moratorium on all evictions, with a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.

Visitors and residents returning from out of state have been urged to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival.

Sisolak issued several new directives on April 8, effective through April 30.The orders shut down additional sporting and recreational venues, as well as showrooms that display goods for sale at essential businesses. Realtors are prohibited from doing in-person showings and open houses, and barbers and stylists cannot offer in-home beauty services. Places of worship are ordered to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Nevada's Secretary of State announced in April that the June 9 primary election would take place by mail with just one in-person polling location per county.State Democratic officials have filed a lawsuit, arguing that the limited number of polling places presents issues for social distancing and that the proposed plan to send mail-in ballots only to those with an address on file will disenfranchise potential voters.

Sisolak announced on April 21 that schools will remain closed and continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

That same day, Sisolak also announced a set of criteria for beginning the first phase of reopening, without setting a specific timeline.

The state received nearly $2 million in federal funding to expand access to psychiatric care.

Colorado and Nevada joined California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact on April 27.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority announced its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program, which will provide one-time funding to residents of rural areas who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Sisolak announced on April 28 that the Nevada Hospital Association is preparing to resume medically necessary procedures. He said that while there were no previous statewide directives ordering health care providers to delay procedures, many had independently decided to do so.

The state's Department of Education released its Path Forward Plan and creates a committee to develop guidance for the next school year.

Beginning May 1, all retail businesses, including cannabis dispensaries, will be able to operate under curbside commerce models. Places of worship will be able to hold drive-in services as long as congregants remain in their vehicles. Restrictions will be lifted on some outdoor recreational activities, including golf, pickleball and tennis.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order requiring nonessential businesses to close and 100% of the nonessential workforce to work from home. Residents are instructed to make only emergency or essential outings. She has since extended all public health orders through at least May 15.

The orders require essential businesses still operating to limit occupancy in retail spaces and enforce social distancing protocols, and deems automobile dealerships, payday lenders and liquor stores nonessential. Hotels and other places of lodging may operate at no more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy, reduced from 50 percent.

Businesses that fail to comply could "lose their licenses to operate and face criminal or civil penalties."

Gatherings of five or more people in a single confined space are not allowed.

Lujan Grisham has ordered people traveling by plane to the state to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

K-12 public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, and public education will switch to learn-at-home.

New Mexicans are encouraged to wear cloth, non-medical masks when in public, in line with CDC guidance.

Just before Easter, Lujan Grisham expanded the mass gathering ban to include houses of worship.

The state Supreme Court rejected an emergency petition to make New Mexico's June 2 primary a mail election, ruling instead to order county clerks to send absentee ballot applications to voters. LujanGrisham said in an April 15 tweet that she remained confident the election could be "conducted almost entirely if not entirely through mail."

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department has partnered with the Navajo Nation and several pueblos to deliver food to tribal communities.

New Mexico State Parks are closed through April 30. Anyone who willingly violates these closures will be subject to law enforcement action, with penalties of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The governor's office released an app that offers free 24-hour crisis and non-crisis support and access to additional mental health resources.

The state is distributing supplemental shipments of personal protective equipment to local entities like cities, counties, tribes, pueblos, elder care facilities and health clinics.

A state COVID-19 relief fund is awarding $550,000 in grants to five food banks across New Mexico.

Eligible drivers whose licenses have expired during the pandemic can obtain 90-day temporary licenses over email.

Gov. Kate Brown has issued an order directing Oregonians to "stay at home to the maximum extent possible," which remains in effect indefinitely.

The order prohibits all gatherings, no matter what size, if people can't maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other.

Oregon's K-12 and post-secondary schools are closed through the end of the academic year. Educators are encouraged to complete the term through distance learning.

Dine-in service at restaurants and bars is banned indefinitely.

A temporary moratorium on all residential evictions has been put in place indefinitely, and landlords may not charge late fees for late rent or utility payments.

The state's tax filing and payment deadlines for personal income taxes and some other taxes have been extended through July 15.

Brown issued a statement on April 7 encouraging Oregonians to wear cloth face masks when out in public, in line with CDC guidance.

Oregon will provide an extra $30 million in SNAP benefits to eligible households in both April and May.

The state fire marshal extended self-service at gas stations through April 25.

In an April 10 statement, Brown said decisions about potential early release for incarcerated individuals should be made on a case-by-case basis, and she had "no specific plans" to abandon that approach.

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced the Western States Pact on April 13. The framework offers principles and goals for a shared approach to reopening states' economies. Colorado and Nevada joined the pact on April 27.

Brown announced on April 13 that the state would provide $8 million total to the Oregon Food Bank Network in weekly payments over the next two months.

On April 14, Brown introduced her "Reopening Oregon" plan, a public health framework for restarting public life and business. The plan lays out next steps without specifying a timeline.

As local governments begin their budget processes in the month of April, Brown issued an executive order directing them to "take necessary measures to facilitate public participation in decision-making," such as holding public hearings electronically or by phone.

An April 17 executive order prevents creditors or debt collectors from garnishing federal CARES Act recovery rebate payments.

Brown announced on April 20 that the Oregon National Guard will distribute approximately 395,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities across the state.

Brown said she will preserve the Corporate Activities Tax, which businesses making more than $1 million must pay regardless of whether they make a profit. The Oregon Republican Party had called for a delay.

Brown is lifting her order delaying non-urgent medical procedures. Health care providers that can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness will be able to resume elective procedures beginning May 1.

An April 23 executive order extends the closure of all child care facilities not designated as emergency providers.

Oregon received 50,000 masks from Fujian Province, its sister state in China.

Wyoming has not enacted a statewide stay-at-home order, though Gov. Mark Gordon issued a plea on March 25 for "citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary." Certain businesses and services may reopen beginning May 1.

On April 3, Gordon extended existing statewide health orders through April 30 and issued a directive requiring any person entering Wyoming from outside of the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Wyoming's Department of Health issued an order to close restaurants and bars, except for takeout, along with theaters, gyms, child care facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, universities and trade schools in the state.

Gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space, including outdoors, are prohibited.

Camping facilities in state parks have been closed until further notice.

Gordon has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government.

Wyoming Democrats will be conducting their presidential preference caucusentirely by mail. Voters must have registered Democrat by March 20 to be eligible, and ballots must have been received by April 17.

Gordon directed state agencies to institute position freezes, halt general fund contracts larger than $100,000 and implement a "rigorous review of major maintenance spending" to prepare for COVID-19 budget impacts.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is suspending sales of nonresident daily and five day fishing licenses.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office donated 50,000 medical face masks to the state.

On April 23, Gordon announced a plan for gradually lifting restrictions. The phased approach to reopening will rely on six health metrics and give counties the flexibility to request variances based on local conditions.

Public health orders effective May 1 will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under certain conditions. Child care and home day care centers may also operate with specific precautions. Businesses that choose to remain closed will still be eligible for Small Business Administration assistance.

The ban on gatherings larger than 10 people has been extended through May 15.

The Department of Health issued guidance to hospitals and health care providers for resuming elective surgeries.

