 'We may be running out of time': Sea level rise, increased flooding threaten historic resources | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

'We may be running out of time': Sea level rise, increased flooding threaten historic resources

By 1 hour ago

Sea levels are rising in the Delaware Bay faster than in other places. Experts are sounding the alarm about the threat to historic resources. 


Coastal flooding will intensify as sea levels continue to rise and storms become more frequent and powerful. This presents a problem for those documenting the past, as much of Delaware’s human history is clustered around its coast and waterways. 

“Delaware is almost the poster child for this issue,” said Mike McGrath, president of the statewide nonprofit Preservation Delaware. 

McGrath notes the First State has the lowest mean elevation of any state in the country. 

“From the time William Penn landed in New Castle, our whole business, economics, lifestyle has been tied to the ocean, the bay and the river,” said McGrath. “Then if you look at the archaeological record of the original people, our Native Americans, that’s where they lived. From what we know about their culture and economy, it was based along the seashore.”

Heather Wholey is a West Chester University professor of anthropology and an archaeologist specializing in mid-Atlantic pre-history. She says sea level rise and increased flooding are an issue for researchers. 

“We’re recognizing that we may be running out of time to study these things, so we have to accelerate the pace of our work,” she said. 

Wholey says that means focusing local archaeological research on areas like salt marshes, which are coastal wetlands flooded and drained by tides. 

West Chester University professor Daria Nikitina studies sea level rise on the Atlantic coast and is on the Delaware Sea Level Rise Technical Committee. She says preparing to protect historic resources from sea level rise involves prioritization. 

“Looking into that with understanding that we cannot save it all,” said Nikitina. “What needs to be saved, and in what way?”

Nikitina and Wholey say the Cape Henlopen Archeological District, many historic areas of Lewes and the Port Penn historic district are likely threatened by the increased flooding that climate change will bring. 

McGrath says several well known historic landmarks may also be threatened, such as a boyhood home of Caesar Rodney in Kent County, the George Reed House along the Delaware River in New Castle, the concrete military observation towers along Delaware’s coast and the lifesaving stations at several beaches. 

Wholey notes there are existing frameworks, such as the National Register of Historic Places, that could be used to help prioritize certain resources for preservation in the face of climate change. 

“But then again, we recognize that there are places that don’t fall within that framework, so they’re kind of off the radar, but also have really interesting and important information about the region’s cultural past,” Wholey said. 

Preservation Delaware hopes to craft model legislation to help localities deal with the problem—and lobby for funding to support climate adaptation for historic resources. 

“Our job too is to garner public support,” McGrath said. “Educating and mobilizing the public, because that’s how legislation gets done, right, is when citizens back it.”

 

Tags: 
Sea Level Rise
Climate Change
flooding
historic resources
Preservation Delaware
Historic preservation
archaeology
west chester university
daria nikitina
heather wholey
mike mcgrath
historic lewes
Cape Henlopen
cape henlopen archaeological district
port penn

Related Content

'It's about Delaware surviving it': state AG sues fossil fuel companies over climate change

By Sep 10, 2020
Eli Chen/Delaware Public Media

The State of Delaware is suing thirty fossil fuels companies and a trade association over the effects of climate change. 


Considering 'managed retreat' as a response to sea level rise

By Sep 6, 2019
Delaware Public Media

The question of how low-lying coastal communities will adapt to the rising seas and more extreme weather caused by climate change is increasingly making it into the public consciousness.   That’s especially true in Delaware, which is particularly vulnerable because its land is sinking at the same time as waters are rising.

One strategy that’s often listed as a possibility, but rarely discussed in depth, is simply getting out of the way.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talked with a new University of Delaware faculty member about this concept, known as “managed retreat," and whether it could help areas of the First State


Delaware towns could see 100 days of sunny-day flooding in 2050, says NOAA report

By Jul 19, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the future.


Citizens engaged in state climate planning favor ambitious emissions reduction goals, renewables

By Sep 17, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

State environmental officials took their developing plan to deal with climate change back to the public Thursday, seeking input on minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.


Delaware builds more houses in coastal risk zones than in safer areas, report says

By Aug 16, 2019
Delaware Public Media

Despite years of warnings about the dangers of rising seas to its low-lying coast, Delaware is building homes in places that are vulnerable to higher seas and storm surge more than twice as fast as it is in safer areas, a new report says.


State climate action plan nears end of public input stage

By Oct 9, 2020
Eli Chen/Delaware Public Media

Delaware is one step closer to finishing a plan to guide the low-lying state through the impacts of climate change. Officials are almost finished gathering public input. 


Sen. Carper pushes for highway funding that considers climate change

By Aug 30, 2019
Delaware Public Media

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee recently unveiled the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act.

Sen. Tom Carper is the top Democrat on that committee and co-authored the bill, if passed would green light spending $287 billion over five years on efforts to maintain and repair the nation’s roads and bridges – and more.

Earlier this week, Sen. Carper toured the state highlighting what the bill could mean for the First State. specifically infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and sea level rise. And he also stopped The Green to discuss the bill and some other topics.


Dover agrees to buy power from large solar arrays planned for Delaware

By Oct 19, 2020

The City of Dover plans to buy power from a pair of solar projects expected to be the biggest in the state to date.


'Symbolic' resolution sparks controversy over climate change solutions in New Castle County

By Sep 13, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

New Castle County residents debated the best way to deal with climate change last week.