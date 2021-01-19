Watch Live: Gov. Carney's inauguration

It's inauguration day in the First State Tuesday.

One day before Joe Biden is sworn in as President, the state's focus is on John Carney taking the oath of office for his second term as Delaware's 74th chief executive.

Bethany Hall-Long also takes the oath of office for her second as Lt Governor.

Both handily won re-election in November with each receiving nearly 60 percent of the vote. Carney defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray and two others. Hall-Long defeated her Republican opponent Donyale Hall.

Carney’s second inauguration will look different than his first four years ago, when crowds braved the rain to see him sworn in.

This year's ceremony at Legislative Hall in Dover will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch it live here.