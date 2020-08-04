Watch Live: Gov. Carney's coronavirus briefing

Delaware's total number of COVID-19 cases is now over 15,000 But its numbers of new daily cases and percent of positive tests remain steady and low enough to get the state dropped from New Jersey's travel advisory list Tuesday.

And like other states, Delaware continiue to grapple with the issue of reopening schools this fall as more districts, including the Indian River Scool District, moving to to puch back the start of their school years.

Gov. John Carney holds his latest press briefing on the state's reponse to the pandemic Tuesday. State Education Secretary Susan Bunting and public health officials are slated to join him.

Watch it live below: