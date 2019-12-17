Voters say 'yes' to Appoquinimink tax referendum

Voters in the Appoquinimink School District approved raising taxes to address the growing district’s needs Tuesday

All three operating and capital budget questions on the tax referendum ballot won by comfortable margins. Each received over 60% of the vote, passing by 1,500 votes or more.

That allows Appoquinimink to raise roughly $36 million to pay for two new school buildings, a salary increase for staff, and other expenses associated with recent budget cuts by the state, as well as growth of the student population. District officials say Appoquinimink has gained close to 2,000 students over the past five years.

Appoquinimink Superintendent Matthew Burrows said he was happy and relieved by the result.

“Tuesday’s vote means we can invest in safety and security. We can establish a break-fix cycle for technology. We can build more schools to serve our growing population," said Burrows in a statement. "It also means that we can begin to narrow the gap between Appoquinimink teachers and the rest of New Castle County."

The approved tax hike will cost average district homeowner an additional $21 per month in taxes.

Before Tuesday's vote, the district most recently passed a referendum in 2016.

“Once again, the community has shown that it believes in the Appoquinimink School District and the job the District is doing with the limited financial resources it has compared to other districts," said School Board President Richard Forsten in a statement.