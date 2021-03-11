VIDEO: The Early Days Of The Pandemic As Seen Through Your Camera Roll

After an entire year, it's easy to forget how suddenly the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives. But looking back through the photos on our phones can show us just how quickly everything changed.

We asked people to send us their last "normal" photo of 2020 and their first pandemic photo. Thousands of you responded.

From college acceptances to remote learning, planning a wedding to sharing vows over Zoom, hugging a grandparent to mourning them alone — these are some of the stories that defined our pandemic year.

