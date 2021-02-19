Vaccination center at Dover Int'l Speedway prepares to open despite delay in vaccine shipment

The state's planned mass vaccination center focused on delivering second vaccine dosed in Dover is moving foward starting this weekend

The opening of the center at Dover International Speedway was delayed a day by weather and is now scheduled to start Sunday.

“We do have the majority of staff in-state right now - over 80 percent is what I believe the report

that went out [Friday] morning." said Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall. "We’ll be at full staff Sunday. [Saturday] is going to be training day as

we finish setting up the site, and we’ll go from Sunday through Friday vaccinating people for

their second doses.”

The weather also affected Delaware’s latest shipment of vaccine, but Schall says the state is still on pace to give out 18,000 second doses over 6-days at the drive-through center.

“The team over at Public Health identified a few thousand doses over the last few weeks to hold aside to get us ready for this," said Schall. "We have been told by our federal partners that we will have shipments in on Monday to make up for last week, and actually get some of the stuff in for Tuesday.”

Schall says scheduling was postponed in anticipation of the weather delay and there still are several hundred slots open for next week.

The event is in partnership with FEMA and is being funded by federal dollars under the COVID disaster declaration.

It is only available to those who got their first dose of the vaccine at either the Salesianum School in Wilmington, or the Dover, Delaware City or Georgetown DMVs.