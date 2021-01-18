UPDATE: Milton residents approve water referendum

Residents of Milton have approved a Water System Improvements Referendum.

Milton had hoped to borrow more than $1.67 million for various water system improvements.

The improvements include water main replacement under Atlantic Avenue, a portion of Chestnut Street - from Front Street to Coulter Street and a portion of Atlantic Street.

341 residents voted “for” the improvements, while only four residents voted “against” the improvements.

Prior to Saturday’s referendum, the Town had received approval for the loan from the State of Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund with an interest rate of 2-percent and a 20-year term.

Since residents approve the referendum, construction could now start as early as May.