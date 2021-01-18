 UPDATE: Milton residents approve water referendum | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

UPDATE: Milton residents approve water referendum

By 34 minutes ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Residents of Milton have approved a Water System Improvements Referendum. 

Milton had hoped to borrow more than $1.67 million for various water system improvements.

The improvements include water main replacement under Atlantic Avenue, a portion of Chestnut Street - from Front Street to Coulter Street  and a portion of Atlantic Street.

341 residents voted “for” the improvements, while only four residents voted “against” the improvements.

Prior to Saturday’s referendum, the Town had received approval for the loan from the State of Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund with an interest rate of 2-percent and a 20-year term.

Since residents approve the referendum, construction could now start as early as May.

 

Tags: 
Milton
Town of Milton
Sussex County

Related Content

Milton residents set to vote on water referendum Saturday

By Jan 15, 2021
Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

The Town of Milton holds a Water System Improvements Referendum election Saturday.  