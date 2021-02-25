 University of Delaware makes operational changes after detecting largest spike in cases so far | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

University of Delaware makes operational changes after detecting largest spike in cases so far

By 1 minute ago
  • Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The University of Delaware detected a spike in COVID-19 cases among students this week. The school is beefing up safety precautions in response. 

UD reports more than 150 cases of the virus among students in just the past few days. That’s more than the school has seen in any other week so far this school year—even during a peak last fall. 

The school announced Wednesday night that dining halls are now take-out only, and fewer people are allowed in the sports center at one time. No guests are permitted in residence halls, and students were reminded to follow capacity limits.

UD spokesman Peter Kerwin says these actions are based on where the school thinks the cases are coming from. 

“Through our student contact tracing, that kind of led us to look at what was happening in dining halls and off-campus gatherings, and those were two really significant sources of spread,” Kerwin said. 

The school has not moved all courses online yet — but will consider doing so if cases continue to rise. 

Roughly three times as many students are living on campus this semester as were last fall, and the University says it’s now conducting about three times the weekly COVID tests. 

Students on campus are required to be tested once a week now, and those living off campus are encouraged to do the same through testing options outside the University. Off-campus students are also randomly selected for testing through the University. 

“Unfortunately since we are processing the tests in-house, we max out at 6,000 tests per week,” said UD spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett. “That said, there are several options for testing available to off-campus students through UD’s partnerships with the state and county.”

Tippett adds that the state and county each host weekly testing events on campus.

 

Tags: 
University of Delaware
covid-19
covid-19 cases
covid testing

Related Content

UD’s CEWER takes on analyzing wastewater to track COVID-19

By Feb 5, 2021
Eric Wommack

New Castle County started analyzing its sewer water for COVID-19 last spring.

Late last year, it moved that analysis to the University of Delaware’s Center for Environmental and Wastewater-based Epidemiological Research (CEWER).

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with CEWER director Kali Kniel about this work.

UD President Assanis says Biden administration could be 'transformative' for First State

By Jan 20, 2021

The University of Delaware’s president was among those attending Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.


UD's winter session will be more crowded this year

By Dec 9, 2020

Blue Hens are flocking to winter session at the University of Delaware.

Winter session is typically smaller than fall or spring, but this year it's seeing an enrollment spike.


UD requests no extra financial support from state this year

By Nov 10, 2020

The University of Delaware is wary of asking the state for help dealing with it’s huge COVID-19 related budget deficit.


State expands access to Dover Int'l Speedway vaccination center again

By 4 hours ago
Nick Ciolino / Delaware Public Media

The state is giving more people access to second COVID-19 vaccine doses at its Dover International Speedway mass vaccination site.

Appointments are available Friday, and are now open to anyone who received a first dose on or before January 29th. There were 2,600 slots available when the day started.

Appointments were previously limited to people who got a first dose January 22nd or earlier.

First State seeks to get over 'second dose hump' in COVID vaccinations

By Feb 23, 2021
Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Delaware continues to focus on distributing second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

And it’s still not clear when the state will resume administering first doses to those still waiting for them.   

  