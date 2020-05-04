Univ. of Delaware announces pay cuts as it grapples with COVID-19 impact

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting pay cuts at the University of Delaware.

And top administrators and the school’s senior leadership team are taking the hit.

President Dennis Assanis, the provost, and executive vice president are all seeing their salaries shrink by 10 percent.

The UD senior leadership team taking the five percent cuts includes all vice presidents, deputy and vice provosts, deans, the chief investment officer, executive director of campus and public safety, and the chief of police.

Other administrators, including the athletic director, football, and men’s and women’s basketball coaches volunteered to take cuts of five percent.

The university also announced a salary freeze for all UD employees. Effective July 1, 2020, base salaries will remain unchanged for the 2021 Fiscal Year, and there will be no annual merit increases. School officials say there are exceptions for faculty and staff promotions already approved.

“We appreciate everyone’s support of the steps we are taking as we implement necessary cost containment measures for the ultimate, long-term benefit of our community and the advancement of our academic mission, said UD President Dennis Assanis in his letter to the University community.

UD is in talks with various unions about how to deal with contractually mandated raises covered under collective bargaining agreements.

Assanis adds that dealing with COVID-19 is not all about the money for the University.

“We also want to communicate that cost mitigation is not just about reduction, but also preservation. To this end, we want to ensure that we are exhausting all possibilities to protect our workforce.”

And the university is establishing the Blue Hen Strong Fund and COVID-19 Employee Emergency Relief Fund. Those funds will assist students and employees in need.