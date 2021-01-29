UK COVID variant confirmed in Delaware

The state confirms the first cases of the more contagious UK variant of COVID-19 in Delaware.

State health officials say the three cases all share a household in New Castle County and are experiencing minor symptoms after testing positive earlier this month.

Delaware is now among 27 states reporting cases of the UK variant.

“While preliminary data suggests this variant may spread more easily and quickly [sic], it is not clear if it may cause more severe illness than the more common coronavirus,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement.

Rattay adds the state’s “approach and treatments are not any different.”

This comes as COVID hospitalizations and new cases of the virus continue to lessen.

The state is reporting 320 hospitalizations statewide with 46 critical cases.

And Delaware is seeing an average of just under 534 new cases per day.

Both of those numbers are the state’s lowest since early December.

The average percentage of positive tests is down its lowest level since late November - 7.5 percent, with an average of just under 7,500 tests performed in Delaware each day.