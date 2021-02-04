Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Council makes 2nd round of recommendations

A transportation infrastructure initiative announced by Gov. John Carney in 2019 is ready to fund a second round of projects.

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund (TIIF) Council is recommending that six projects receive a total of over $7.7 million.

These latest recommended projects are expected to deliver an estimated 6,992 jobs.

“That’s really the name of the game. Working with Governor Carney has been really committed to this initiative and this is just another way that - again - infrastructure can be another hurdle for businesses as they’re looking to build and grow," said DelDOT director of community relations C.R. McLeod. "And we want to help in any way we can to lessen that burden so that they can really focus on continuing to grow their business.”

The list of recommended projects includes one in Claymont.

“We’ve seen a number of initiatives, including one of the Claymont redevelopment properties, where there’s a potential for several thousand jobs," said McLeod. "That is the site of a former steel works that’s being redeveloped. We're actually building a new Transit Center up there as well; so this is a project that we think has some exciting opportunities.”

The Claymont Properties, LLC project is approved for an estimated $395,000 grant with the expectation of a little more than 4,600 jobs created.

McLeod adds a grant of just over $750,000 for the City of Seaford’s renovations and upgrades to the Ross Business Park is also on the list.

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund (TIIF) Council previously recommended seven projects in June 2020 and two are already in the construction phase.

That first set of projects were slated to receive more than 8 million dollars and create about 1,300 jobs.

Gov. Carney’s 2020 state budget plan proposes adding another $10 million to the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund in 2022.

For a complete list of project, click here.