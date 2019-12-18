Town of Frankford hires police chief

The Town of Frankford has a new police chief.

Laurence “Larry” Corrigan was sworn last month and began his new job November 25.

“After a competitive search, I was fortunate enough to be selected for the position. It’s been a great challenge so far," said Corrigan. "I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity.”

Corrigan says he has several outreach initiatives he wants to focus on.

“We’ve got a program for the youth in the community that - our kickoff is going to be a luncheon on the Saturday after Christmas, which at that time we’ll be unveiling the police departments’ mascot," Corrigan said. "We also have a program for the elderly for fraud protection.”

Corrigan says a recent study showed seniors are defrauded out of billions of dollars via internet schemes, some of which goes unreported. He wants to do what he can to address that in Frankford.

Frankford dropped its local police presence two years ago, but reversed course this year, earmarking $60,000 to hire a police chief.

Corrigan says there were some issues with Frankford’s Police Department that forced it to shut down, but he notes he is not aware of what those issues were.

He would like to address residents’ needs and questions by hosting a bi-monthly “Coffee With A Cop” events at the Frankford diner.

Corrigan served for 22 years with Delaware State Police and has also worked with several local police agencies. He came to Frankford after a two-year stint with the Fenwick Police Department and prior to that served as a school resource officer with the Selbyville Police Department.