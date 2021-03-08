Tiny Desk Playlist: Celebrating Women Across The Globe

International Women's Day celebrates the success and achievements of women. Under the weight of patriarchy, women remain endlessly resilient and fabulously talented; naturally, we wanted to toast all the female musicians who brought us together for comfort, triumph and liberation at the Tiny Desk. It was a challenge selecting five from the archives, but all these performances highlight the power of dynamic women and community connectivity. Chloe x Halle put it best: "Do it for the girls all across the world."

• Wu Man holds history in her hands. Master of the pipa — an ancient four-stringed instrument — the Chinese composer oscillates between intense, grandiose playing and delicate silk-like sounds. Wu Man's music commands full attention; every note should be savored and admired.

• Lous and The Yakuza, born Marie-Pierra Kakoma, is a natural-born performer. Her raspy, full voice is refined and arresting; I get chills every time I watch her Tiny Desk (home) concert, especially during "Dilemme," a song likely inspired by her experience escaping war in the Congo and living as a refugee in Belgium.

• Chloe x Halle — Grammy-winning R&B duo composed of self-taught musician sisters is the definition of (excuse the cliché) girl power. With their nine-piece all-female band supporting five intimate, story-rich tracks, Chloe x Halle showcase the intentionality of centering female empowerment in their art.

• Daymé Arocena's vitality is palpable throughout her three-song set. With a million-dollar smile, the Afro-Cuban jazz singer generously shares her warm energy as she tells stories of her life, sends prayers to Yemayá and Ochún, and scats love songs.

• Mitski's approach to art is unhinged and feral, which is exactly why I love her and this set. Vulnerability, whether through a rage-fueled desire for vengeance or an existential need for beautiful expeditions, is embraced front and center as the Japanese-American singer-songwriter screams into her guitar. —LaTesha Harris, production assistant for Louder Than A Riot and NPR Music contributor.

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Wu Man

• Lous and The Yakuza

• Chloe x Halle

• Daymé Arocena

• Mitski

