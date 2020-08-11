Third tornado connected to Tropical Storm Isaias confirmed

Delaware Public Media

The National Weather Service says last week’s tropical storm is now responsible for three tornadoes in the First State.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirms the Milford-area also experienced an EF-1 tornado last Tuesday.

It touched down around 8:25 am in southwest Milford near Meadow Brook Lane and covered 2.7 miles over 5 minutes lifting just before reaching Route 14.

The tornado’s maximum estimated wind speed was 100 miles per hour and maximum width was 400 yards.

The National Weather Service says no deaths or injuries were directly connected to this tornado, but 73-year-old Gloria Babel was found dead on a North Shore Drive property later that morning.  Police say a falling tree branch struck her while assessing storm damage.

The National Weather service also upgraded one of last Tuesday’s other tornadoes to EF-2, saying it featured 115 mile an hour winds and cut a 35 and a half mile path of destruction from Dover to Summit Bridge – north of Middletown.

The third tornado last Tuesday caused damage in the Sandtown area of Kent County.

Delaware experienced a 4th tornado Friday just north of Wilmington, as well as a straight-line wind event in and around Wilmington.

Tags: 
Tropical Storm Isaias
Isaias

