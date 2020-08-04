Tens of thousands without power, roads closed as Isaias hammers First State

Last updated at 11:50 am

More than 56,000 Delawareans are out of power due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Delmarva Power is reporting 462 outages in the First State, affecting just over 35,000 customers as of 11:50 this morning. The Delaware Electric Co-op reports about 21,000 of its customers are also without power.

High winds have brought trees and other debris on power lines and over roads. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency urges caution to those driving today and to be on the lookout for fallen trees and downed power lines.

DelDOT says there are mutiple road closures in the Middletown area due to downed trees, including on Marl Pit Road and Cedar Lane Road. It also reports Route 896 by Summit Airport is closed because of downed power line poles across northbound lanes. DelDOT says it is also aware of 167 traffic signals that are without power across Sussex County.

And DART has temporarily suspended bus service in Kent and New Castle Counties until it feels it is safe to operate and for appropriate detours to be established.

Delmarva and the Delaware Electric Co-op are sending crews out to restore power to homes, but don’t yet know when people can expect their power to come back on. The Co-op has been able to restore power to at least 3,000 Delawareans across Kent and Sussex Counties.

This leaves many without internet and phone lines as a result are very busy. Communications experts recommend the use of text instead of calling to reach friends and family in an emergency.